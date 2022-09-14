Alex Iwobi joined Everton from Arsenal and is now thriving at Goodison Park.

Alex Iwobi is determined to continue his rich Everton form after a remarkable career turnaround.

The Nigeria international endured a difficult couple of years at Goodison Park after arriving from Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

But since Frank Lampard was appointed Toffees manager in January, Iwobi’s performances have been starkly contrasting.

The 26-year-old played in various positions across the pitch to ensure Everton retained their Premier League status last season.

And during the formative stages of this campaign, Iwobi has thrived operating in central midfield.

Iwobi was once a boo boy among Evertonians but is now a firm fans’ favourite for his tireless and intelligent displays.

Iwobi revealed he has always wanted to prove his critics wrong.

And as he looked ahead to the future, with his contract due to expire in 2024, Iwobi has tunnel vision on maintaining the high standards he’s set during Lampard’s tenure.

Speaking to Everton’s media department, Iwobi said: “I've had spells where I've played one good game, two good games but on a consistent basis, I think this is my best moment.

“I feel like it's the best time and my most confident time at Everton.

I've got a long time to keep on going. I've still got two years (left on my contract), if anything happens from then (such as a new contract) but it's defo my most enjoyable time.

“In football, you're not always going to have highs. I've always had low points, even before I came to Everton.

“You always have low moments in football. What's good for me is having a good support system around me - family, friends and even at Everton, people are there to talk to and come through difficult situations.

“At the same time, every footballer is going through similar things and there's always someone to talk to, especially at Everton.

I like to remain positive and think about what got me to where I am. I use that as motivation and drive.