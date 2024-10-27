Alex Iwobi sends classy message to Everton after scoring on Goodison Park return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alex Iwobi came back to haunt his former club as Everton battled to a 1-1 draw against Fulham.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Iwobi has sent Everton his best wishes after admitting it would have been a 'nice feeling' to have been the match-winner against his former club.

The Fulham midfielder was on target in the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Saturday. Iwobi, who spent four years at the Toffees between 2019-2023, broke the deadlock in the second half before Beto notched a stoppage-time equaliser. That extended Everton's unbeaten streak to five games, while Fulham have failed to win in their past three fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iwobi was given warm applause by the Goodison crown when his name was read out ahead of the game. Having departed for £22 million, he revealed that he left on good terms - and wants to see the Blues do well under Sean Dyche this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "It would have been a nice feeling to get three points against my old club but we weren't able to see it out. We have to take the positives.

"I enjoyed my time at Everton and left on a good note. I hope they do well, but I didn't want them to do well today. I wish them all the best. It's all well and good performing well and playing well, but the way to climb up the table is to get results."

Fulham’s Emile Smith Rowe, who assisted Iwoib’s goal, said on his team-mate: "He can do that, he can define the games, he's a really good finisher so I am happy for him to get his goal. It was really important for us to get the three points today and we didn't do that."

"The manager just told us we have to keep our heads held high and go again. We're all really down at the moment but we've got to go again, we've got a big derby next week [against Brentford].”