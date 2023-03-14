Alex Iwobi’s incredible stat at Everton that Sean Dyche can’t ignore

The midfielder was key under Frank Lampard and continues to be an integral part of Dyche’s plans.

Alex Iwobi has continued to be a key player since the appointment of Sean Dyche and one statistic in particular reveals exactly why that has been the case.

Having been reimagined as a more central-midfielder in recent years, Iwobi has managed seven assists in the league this season - the most from any Everton player - as his eye for a pass has been key despite Everton’s poor attacking displays this season.

Under Dyche, he’s been moved onto the right-hand side of a 4-5-1, tasked with helping his side become more defensively resolute and to provide protection for the 34-year-old stalwart Seamus Coleman.

The fact that Iwobi has run the covered the fifth highest distance in the Premier League this season is a testament to his fitness and desire but it’s also a key reason as to why he is now on the right-wing under Dyche and why he will continue to be a key player under the former Burnley manager.

It’s no shock the four men ahead of him are all central-midfielders - Rodri, Ruben Neves, Declan Rice and James Ward-Prowse - and they all share similar roles in their respective teams.

For Iwobi, and Everton, his role has changed for the greater good. Rather than being the central figure in midfield to run attacks through, he’s now orchestrating things on the wing where his attacking prowess has been somewhat negated in favour of making the team more secure as a defensive unit.

Where has Iwobi improved under Dyche?

His assist output has certainly slowed, but he’s made more key passes in the first seven games under Dyche than he did in the final seven of Frank Lampard’s tenure.

Considering that the final games under Lampard were poor from a team standpoint as a whole, we can look back a further seven games under Lampard and Iwobi still recorded one less key pass during that timeframe than he’s done under Dyche so far meaning that he’s still finding a way to influence the game despite being out wide.

It must be said that Iwobi was carrying the weight of responsibility from a creative aspect before Dyche’s appointment but now there’s a greater emphasis on the whole team contributing more now, as well as defenders becoming more of a threat too as we’ve seen with goals from Coleman, James Tarkowski and the likes of Dwight McNeil and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

This has meant Iwobi’s presence as a creator from a central position isn’t as relied upon as the whole team is simply performing to a far higher collective level with Dyche’s setup.

