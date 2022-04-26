All of Everton’s remaining fixtures in the Premier League relegation battle - compared to Burnley, Leeds United and Watford

Here are Everton’s final six fixtures as they look to retain their Premier League status.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 9:25 am

The pressure is piling on Everton as they face the final stretch of the Premier League relegation battle.

The Toffees only saving grace is that they have a game in hand over their rivals, meaning if they were to win that then they would force Burnley back into the bottom three.

With six matches left for Frank Lampard’s side and a large chunk of their particularly difficult run already over, they will be hopeful of picking up the points to guarantee them survival.

But who has the hardest set of fixtures remaining? Will Everton come out victorious in their game in hand?

Here are the Premier League’s remaining fixtures...

1. Man City - 80 pts

Leeds (A) Newcastle (H) West Ham (A) Aston Villa (H) Wolves (A)

2. Liverpool - 79 pts

Newcastle (A) Tottenham (H) Aston Villa (A) Wolves (H) Southampton (A)

3. Chelsea - 65 pts

Man United (A) Everton (A) Wolves (H) Leeds (A) Leicester (H) Watford (H)

4. Arsenal - 60 pts

West Ham (A) Leeds (H) Tottenham (A) Newcastle (A) Everton (H)

