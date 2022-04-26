Here are Everton’s final six fixtures as they look to retain their Premier League status.

The pressure is piling on Everton as they face the final stretch of the Premier League relegation battle.

The Toffees only saving grace is that they have a game in hand over their rivals, meaning if they were to win that then they would force Burnley back into the bottom three.

With six matches left for Frank Lampard’s side and a large chunk of their particularly difficult run already over, they will be hopeful of picking up the points to guarantee them survival.

But who has the hardest set of fixtures remaining? Will Everton come out victorious in their game in hand?

Here are the Premier League’s remaining fixtures...

1. Man City - 80 pts Leeds (A) Newcastle (H) West Ham (A) Aston Villa (H) Wolves (A)

2. Liverpool - 79 pts Newcastle (A) Tottenham (H) Aston Villa (A) Wolves (H) Southampton (A)

3. Chelsea - 65 pts Man United (A) Everton (A) Wolves (H) Leeds (A) Leicester (H) Watford (H)

4. Arsenal - 60 pts West Ham (A) Leeds (H) Tottenham (A) Newcastle (A) Everton (H)