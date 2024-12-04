Keith Wyness believes Sean Dyche’s future at Everton hangs in the balance ahead of their clash with Wolves.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton enter their clash with Wolves tonight with a lot riding on it. The Toffees, who are without a win in their last five Premier League fixtures, will host the relegation-threatened Wanderers at Goodison Park this evening to set them up for the Merseyside Derby at the weekend.

Everton have not found the back of the net since October, when they played out a 1-1 draw against Fulham and Beto snatched a stoppage time equaliser, following former Blue Alex Iwobi’s opener. Since then, Sean Dyche’s side have conceded five and scored none in their following four outings, including their latest hefty 4-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As things stand, Everton are teetering above the bottom three with just 11 points on the board. Two points currently separate them from upcoming opponents Wolves, who didn’t bank their first win until the start of November.

While Everton hold the home advantage, the pressure is on for them to perform and get three points on the board. Not only will a defeat see them fall into the drop zone but Dyche’s position as manager could fall into the firing line. That’s the opinion of former Everton chief Keith Wyness, anyway.

Speaking to Football Insider about his old side’s current position, Wyness believes there will be a changing of the guard if Everton are handed another defeat at home this evening.

“I thought Sean was the right man to keep us up for the third year in a row,” he said. “Last season, we were the most improved team in the division — if you add back the points deduction. That was testament to the work he did. But a lot hinges on this Wolves game on Wednesday. If that’s another beating, at home, then I think a manager change is almost definite.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After hosting Wolves, the Toffees are in for a tough run of fixtures as we approach the end of the year. With high-flying Liverpool waiting for the weekend clash, the Blues must overcome their Merseyside rivals before facing Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City in succession. Nottingham Forest will be their final opponents of 2024 before the new year rolls in and the January transfer window opens.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s clash, Dyche was asked whether he had sought assurance about his position at the club from owner Farhad Moshiri during his press conference.

“The fact is it's never been an easy ride since I've walked in — that's never changed. I've been truthful and open about that. It's been difficult and it still is difficult. I am more than ready for the challenge. It could be easier. I have made errors and the team have made errors. But the bigger picture is that we have done loads of work and good things.”