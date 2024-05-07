Ashley Young believes Everton can continue on an upward trajectory after battling through adversity.

The Toffees have endured a difficult period on and off the pitch, having narrowly avoided relegation in the past two seasons and suffered six successive years of financial losses. As a result, Everton were deducted a combined total of eight points this campaign for two separate breaches of Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite their punishment, the Blues have comfortably avoided another dogfight at the bottom of the table. Sean Dyche’s side are 11 points and three places above the drop zone with two games remaining.

The next task for manager Dyche is for Everton to continue progressing. Supporters will be hoping that their protracted 777 Partners takeover sign is soon resolved, while the club is to move into their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

Young joined the Toffees at the start of the campaign from Aston Villa. And the veteran 38-year-old, who won the Premier League title with Manchester United and Serie A crown at Inter Milan, is optimistic for Everton’s future under Dyche.

Appearing as a guest on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, Young said: “I've always said about Everton that the club is massive and I don't think you actually realise that until you're inside the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The manager of the club has done a fantastic job. You talk about points deductions and whatnot but everything about the fans; the way the fans love the club. When you're doing well, they're so behind you and you just want to go out and do well.

“It's disappointing how the last few years have gone for the club and where we find ourselves. When you look at previous teams, they were pushing for promotion or mid-table and I can see once things happen with the takeover or whatever, everything the manager has been doing and can relay that onto the pitch, I can see the club going back where it can be.