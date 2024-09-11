Getty Images

Everton FC news: The Everton keeper has been a stalwart for England since 2018.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has spoken on whether Lee Carsley should get the England job after his interim role comes to an end.

The ex-Everton midfielder, who played for the club between 2003 and 2008, took over from Gareth Southgate who exited after the Euro 2024 final. Speculation has been rife with big names linked with the Three Lions gig, but a pathway is clearly there for the former U21 manager - which was a route that earned Southgate the role in 2016.

It has been a case of so far, so good for the manager in question. Back-to-back wins over Ireland and Finland brought a new feel as new faces were given opportunities and there is certainly something to build upon after his promising beginning. He won’t have to wait long for his next opportunity as England face Greece and Finland (away) in just under a months time in October before then playing twice more in November as their UEFA Nations League games continue.

Speaking on the BBC 5Live podcast ‘Football Daily’, Pickford opened up on the new England boss who could potentially become the England manager after his current interim role ends. He first spoke about the new setup and how Carsley has been received.

“It’s new, it has been a short camp and it feels like a lot of the young lads who won the Euros with the manager know him and his ideas. But it is refreshing for some of the senior lads who haven’t worked with the gaffer before. Just learning, I always want to learn and always want to improve and it’s been a good week for me.”

Regarding a potential future appointment, Pickford backed him to follow in Southgate’s footsteps. “I think with England, like you’ve seen tonight and over the week, there’s a pathway from the young age groups as the opportunity to play for the seniors is there and it’s been there with the managers side as well. My first manager at U21’s was Gareth [Southgate] and he had eight years at the senior level so there’s always that opportunity for players and coach.”