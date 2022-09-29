James Garner joined Everton from Manchester United in the summer transfer window and awaits his debut.

England under-21s boss Lee Carsley heaped praise on James Garner as he now seeks an Everton breakthrough.

The midfielder completed a £9 million move to Goodison Park from Manchester United on summer transfer deadline day.

However, Garner was omitted from Frank Lampard’s squad for the Merseyside derby draw against Liverpool due to being short of fitness, before being left on the bench in the 1-0 win against West Ham.

However, Garner had a substitute cameo for England under-21s against Italy before featuring for 70 - and impressing - in a 3-1 defeat of Germany on Tuesday.

Carsley admitted he has been worried about Garner’s condition heading into the camp.

But the young Lions chief and ex-Everton favourite was highly impressed by the former Nottingham Forest loanee’s performance.

Speaking to The Athletic, Carsley said: “James did really well.

“You always worry when players have a lack of minutes but he came into camp in really good condition. Hopefully, Everton will have watched him and he’ll have put himself in a better position (to play more regularly).

“He’s an all-round box-to-box midfielder. He can play a variety of roles and has a lot of attributes. If you can be mobile, get around the pitch and play six as well then it really helps because of the ground you can cover.”