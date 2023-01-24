Anthony Gordon and Amadou Onana have been linked with Chelsea, Newcastle United and Arsenal.

Anthony Gordon and Amadou Onana missed Everton training today because of a planned absences, it is understood.

Sky Sports reported earlier today that the pair were not present at Finch Farm. Under-21s head coach Paul Tait and under-18s chief Leighton Baines took training after the departure of Frank Lampard as manager on Monday.

Onana has reportedly attracted interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United despite joining Everton for a fee that could reach up to £33 million from Lille last summer.

And LiverpoolWorld understands that Onana was granted permission to miss training this afternoon.