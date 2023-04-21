Amadou Onana says that his fitness is improving ahead of Everton’s clash against Crystal Palace tomorrow (15.00 BST).

The midfielder was forced to miss the Toffees’ 3-1 loss to Fulham last weekend because of a groin problem. Instead, he could only watch from the stands as Everton’s Premier League survival hopes took another blow.

Onana has been a key player since joining from Lille last summer for up to £33 million. He’s made 30 appearances and scored one goal.

The Blues sit above the bottom three only on goal difference ahead of the trip to Palace. And Onana revealed he trained yesterday heading into the Selhust Park encounter.

Onana told Everton’s website: “Yes, but I am doing well. I’ve been improving since the beginning of the week. I trained on Thursday, so we’ll see.

“I feel more nervous when I’m sitting in the stands than when I’m on the pitch because you can’t influence the game, and you can’t help your teammates. That is the worst feeling you can have as a football player. It was a disappointing performance. We lacked a lot of things in that game, like physicality and intensity.