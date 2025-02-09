Everton suffered a 2-0 loss against Bournemouth and crashed out of the FA Cup.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andoni Iraola admitted he'll be sad not to play at Goodison Park again after guiding Bournemouth to FA Cup success against Everton.

The Cherries earned a 2-0 win in the fourth round to ensure that the Toffees will not win a trophy in their final season at the Grand Old Lady before moving to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for 2025-26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the third time that Bournemouth have beaten Everton this term, having triumphed in both Premier League meetings. In addition, during his playing days, he was part of Athletic Bilbao's team that won a friendly 1-0 against the Blues in 2006 for Howard Kendall’s Testimonial.

What’s been said

Iraola bid farewell to Goodison with a triumph - and is looking forward to taking his Cherries side to the new state-of-the-art ground on the banks of the River Mersey. The Vitality Stadium boss said: “I think we were better in the first half. We played, I think, on the ball and with our press quite well and we had good chances. We scored the goals and probably was the moment where we made the difference.

“Second half was completely different. I think they pushed us much more. I think we had to be more in a low block for more time and I think in a different way, probably not playing as well as in the first half, but we competed well.”

"I'm happy to play here because I love the stadium. The atmosphere is very nice, you feel the supporters very close to the pitch. With the results, 3-0 they beat us (in October 2023) which was one of our worst performances I can remember. On the positive side, their new stadium looks really nice from what I've seen. It looks quite close also, quite vertical and I'm looking forward to playing in the new one because it looks nice."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He made them uncomfortable’

David Moyes rued Everton's errors for Bournemouth's goals. For the opener, James Tarkowski hacked down Antoine Semenyo inside the penalty area with the Cherries forward scoring the spot-kick.

Then two minutes before half-time, Tarkowski's loose pass was punished by Daniel Jebbison - making only his second Bournemouth start. Jebbison has recently returned from a disappointing loan at Watford during the first half of the season. And Iraola believes that the 21-year-old - linked with a switch to Goodison Park in the past - caused Tarkowski and fellow Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite problems.

The Spaniard added: "Jebbo has been helping us. He has had the first half of the season where he has suffered because he hasn't been playing at Watford and has come here with a clear mind of 'whatever they need from me, I'm ready to help. He's helping us in the Premier League, normally in the last minutes of the game and today we consider it good for him and I'm happy.

"Not only because he scored because it's always difficult to play against Tarkowski and Branthwaite, it's not going to be an easy game for you but I also think he made them uncomfortable. I am happy for him.”