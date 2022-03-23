Andros Townsend injury time frame revealed as Everton handed cruel blow

Andros Townsend suffered his injury in Everton’s loss to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

Andros Townsend has been ruled out of the rest of Everton’s season.

The winger will not play in the Toffees’ remaining 11 matches in their battle for Premier League survival.

What happened

Townsend suffered a cruel setback in Frank Lampard’s side’s 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

When the game was goalless, he got his studs stuck in the ground and twisted his knee.

Townsend needed to be carried off the Selhurst Park pitch and was replaced by Demarai Gray in the 16th minute.

What’s been said

Following a scan, the England international has sustained ACL damage and will require surgery next week.

An Everton statement said: “Andros Townsend will miss the rest of the season after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final tie at Crystal Palace.

Andros Townsend limps off during Everton’s FA Cup loss to Crystal Palace. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

“The Everton winger was forced off on 16 minutes at Selhurst Park and replaced by Demarai Gray.

“A scan revealed Townsend’s ACL knee injury and he will undergo surgery next week before starting his rehabilitation with Everton’s medical staff at Finch Farm.

“Everyone at Everton wishes Andros all the best with his recovery.”

Background

Townsend signed for Everton on a free transfer from Crystal Palace last summer.

He’s proved a decent acquisition, having scored seven goals in 27 appearances.