Anthony Gordon is edging closer to leaving Everton to complete a transfer to Newcastle United.

Newcastle United have ‘growing belief’ they can complete a deal for Anthony Gordon over the weekend, according to reports.

The Everton forward has been in talks with joining the Magpies ahead of the January transfer window closing on Tuesday.

Gordon missed three days of training with the Toffees earlier this week before reporting back to Finch Farm today (Friday).

However, Sky Sports have reported that a deal for Gordon, 21, is now close to being agreed - and the fee could reach £45 million.

And it is claimed that Gordon could complete his Goodison Park departure in the coming days.