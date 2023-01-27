Register
When Anthony Gordon could become a Newcastle United player as £45m Everton exit edges closer

Anthony Gordon is edging closer to leaving Everton to complete a transfer to Newcastle United.

By Will Rooney
2 minutes ago

Newcastle United have ‘growing belief’ they can complete a deal for Anthony Gordon over the weekend, according to reports.

The Everton forward has been in talks with joining the Magpies ahead of the January transfer window closing on Tuesday.

Gordon missed three days of training with the Toffees earlier this week before reporting back to Finch Farm today (Friday).

However, Sky Sports have reported that a deal for Gordon, 21, is now close to being agreed - and the fee could reach £45 million.

And it is claimed that Gordon could complete his Goodison Park departure in the coming days.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie wrote on Twitter: “Newcastle United are close to agreeing a fee with Everton for Anthony Gordon. Talks over a structured deal totalling £45m are at an advanced stage. There is growing belief a deal can be done over the weekend.”

