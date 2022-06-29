Everton winger Anthony Gordon has attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

It’s a transfer link that came as somewhat of a surprise.

Even Anthony Gordon himself may have been taken aback by Tottenham Hotspur’s reported interest in him.

Amid their pursuit of Richarlison, it’s emerged that Gordon is also admired by Antonio Conte’s side.

Indeed, Tottenham are supposedly eyeing a double swoop for two of the Toffees’ star performers given the financial problems at Goodison Park.

In truth, having to sell a prized asset this summer won’t come as a surprise to Evertonians.

Easing a fraught situation may be a necessity. Reluctantly losing Richarlison for the right price is probably prudent.

But plenty of fans have baulked at the suggestion of Gordon leaving, too.

The academy product made hurtling progress that no-one expect last season.

Having expected to be somewhat of a peripheral figure, Gordon’s role was the opposite. Instead, he went on what seemed a personal crusade at times to ensure his boyhood club avoided Premier League relegation.

Gordon was at the fulcrum of the Toffees’ scrap to stay in the top flight, recording four goals and three assists in 40 games.

Every performance exuded royal blue. Every goal was celebrated as if he was sitting in the Gwladys Street end - especially his own.

Unsurprisingly, Gordon was at the heart of the joyous scenes when Frank Lampard’s side secured their Premier League status following the dramatic 3-2 win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

The 21-year-old would have hurt more than anyone in the dressing room had the Blues gone down. The burden he carried on his shoulders for months had finally been removed.

And as he started to look toward the 2022-23 campaign, Gordon set his sights on making more memories.

Writing on a post on Instagram (which has since been edited), he said: “Toffees. I will never be able to thank you enough for the support and love you have shown me this year, alongside hard work you made a lot of my childhood dreams become reality and allowed me to grow into a role I dreamt of as a kid.

“We’ve had some very good and very bad moments but we stuck together through it all. I think everyone could do without that mental rollercoaster next year though?

“The People’s Club. See you next time, ready for more.”