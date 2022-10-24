Anthony Gordon scored in Everton’s 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Anthony Gordon believes he reaped the rewards by going ‘back to basics’ reaped in Everton‘s win against Crystal Palace.

The forward netted the Toffees’ second goal in the 3-0 victory at Goodison Park last weekend.

It was Gordon’s third goal of the season and ended a five-match barren streak.

The 21-year-old, who was coveted by Chelsea and Tottenham in the summer transfer window, admitted his work off the ball hasn’t been good enough this season - and knew it had to improve to show the form he’s capable of.

Speaking to Everton’s club website, Gordon said: “I would say that comes naturally to me. If I’m honest with myself, though, I’ve not been good enough at it this year.

“It was time for me to go back to basics. I think I got my reward for that. Because I worked so hard, I got my goal.

Advertisement

“I believe in making your own luck. If I keep doing the right things, things will come good for me.”

Gordon believes that Everton’s performance displayed everything they’ve been working on at their Finch Farm training ground under manager Frank Lampard.

He added: “We trust in the manager’s idea and it’s coming off on the pitch now.

“Our second goal came all the way back from the goalkeeper. That’s what all the top teams are doing.

“It’s genuinely what we’re working on. We’re doing those patterns of play in training and for it to start showing in games gives us confidence.

“We trust the manager, we trust in his ideas. It was a massive win, because it shows the character of the team. What a performance off the back of three losses.

Advertisement

“It was complete. The defence have been unbelievable all year and it was up to us [the attackers] to start stepping up. We did that.