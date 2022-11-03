Anwar El-Ghazi played just twice for Everton during a loan spell from Aston Villa.

Anwar El Ghazi has played just twice for Everton since arriving from Aston Villa in January. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Anwar El Ghazi admitted that his Everton loan spell was a ‘really tough period’ - and his lack of opportunities were due to Rafa Benitez’s sacking.

El Ghazi joined the Toffees during last January’s transfer window from Aston Villa. Yet the Dutchman made just two outings for Everton and was surplus to requirements during the battle for Premier League survival.

El-Ghazi was not incluced in the Blues’ final six match-day squads under Frank Lampard.

It was Benitez who signed the now-PSV Eindhoven winger but the Spaniard was relived of his just days later following a 2-1 loss to Norwich City. That stretched Everton’s woeful record to just one league win in 13 games and left them 16th in te table.

And El-Ghazi believes Benitez’s departure, coupled with Lampard favouring a wing-back system to ensure the Toffees stayed in the top flight, was why he struggled to make an impact.

Speaking to The Athletic, he said: “I had a good conversation with Rafa Benitez at Everton.

“He was playing with wingers. He said to me that he didn’t understand why I wasn’t playing at Villa and that he would love to have me with him. He told me there was competition but that I would get a chance. He said he knew I could score goals.

“I was really excited and wanted to show myself that I could do it there because Everton is a big and great club, but three days after I signed, it was unlucky because Benitez was sacked.

“Frank Lampard came and I tried to work hard and keep going and show the manager what I could do, but the system, and in his pecking order - I didn’t get a chance.

“I never had a proper opportunity at Everton and I’m not going to lie, it was a really tough period for me. Really tough.