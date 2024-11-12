Everton injury news on Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Dyche has revealed that it’s unlikely that Everton will be able to organise any behind-closed-doors games for Armando Broja during the international break.

Broja has still to make his Toffees debut since arriving on loan from Chelsea on summer transfer deadline day. The striker signed after suffering an Achilles issue at his parent club and has been working his way back to fitness since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton have lacked goals in recent weeks. They have failed to score in their past two games, with Dyche admitting there was a lack of ‘devilment’ during last Saturday’s 0-0 draw against West Ham United. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has not bagged in his previous seven appearances, while Beto remains confined to a substitute role despite netting the equaliser in a 1-1 draw against Fulham.

Broja will provide the Blues with another option, as well as Youssef Chermiti, when fit. Chermiti enjoyed an eye-catching pre-season before requiring foot surgery before the campaign started.

The pair will need minutes to improve match fitness and sharpness. But that is not likely to be until after the international break and for the under-21s before they can be considered for first-team duty. Dyche, speaking to reporters after the West Ham stalemate, said: “They're not quite ready for that yet (games during the break), so Broja and Youssef being the main two. Seamus [Coleman] has the hamstring so we are going to have to settle that down. The others we will have to be careful with.”

“The challenge is, if you are playing the games, not getting them re-injured. We are trying to come through that. We're looking at the stats and facts, trying to judge the right time to get these players games but certainly they are the main two and [Nathan] Patterson is coming back stronger as well but they are the main two, Youssef and Broja, who will need that games programme but they're building up to that now.”