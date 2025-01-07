Everton striker Armando Broja. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Armando Broja suffered a back injury during Everton’s 1-0 loss at AFC Bournemouth.

Everton striker Armando Broja has avoided a serious injury, reports suggest.

Broja limped out of the Blues’ 1-0 loss at AFC Bournemouth last weekend. He appeared to suffer an issue to his back after kicking the ground when taking a shot in the first half. There would have been some concerns for Broja, having recently only returned to full fitness.

He had an Achilles issue when signing for Everton from Chelsea on a season-long loan on summer transfer deadline day and took several months to get up to speed. But it is suggested that Broja will not be back on the Blues’ treatment table for too long. The Athletic’s Simon Johnson reports that Broja will miss Everton’s FA Cup third-round tie against Peterborough United on Thursday night.

Johnson posted on X: “Some positive news for Armando Broja after going off injured in first half of Everton’s game against Bournemouth on Saturday. Suffered a minor back injury and after being examined yesterday, expectation is he will soon be available to play again. Could be out for just a week.”

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that Everton are in talks to sign Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa. The winger was on the Blues’ radar in the summer after a fantastic 2023-24 season at Hull City. However, Villa exercised their buy-back clause to bring him back to the club. But Philogene has been on the fringes of things at Villa Park. He has made 15 outings for Unai Emery’s side, including three in the Champions League, but managed only four starts in all competitions.

Everton do not have any domestic loan spots available - they are used up by Broja and Jack Harrison (Leeds United) - but Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed they could look to bring Philogene to Goodison on a permanent deal. “He posted on X: “Everton have opened talks to sign Jaden Philogene from Aston Villa. Understand it could be a permanent move rather than loan, Everton are trying to make it happen with this formula.”

There are also suggestions that Toffees striker Beto is on the verge of a departure. Journalist Nicolo Schira says that Serie A club Torino are ‘working to reach a deal’ with Everton. Beto is behind Broja and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the pecking order, while Youssef Chermiti has recovered from a long-term foot problem. Since moving to Merseyside from Udinese in 2023, Beto has managed just seven goals in 51 appearances in all competitions.