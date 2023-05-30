Arnaut Danjuma made just 12 appearance during his loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur having been expected to join Everton.

Arnaut Danjuma has lamented his loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur - and hinted that he’d instead join Everton if he could go back in time.

The winger was all set to complete a temporary move to Goodison Park from Villarreal during the January transfer window. However, despite conducting media duties with the Toffees ahead of an announcement, Danjuma pulled the plug on the transfer at the 11th hour. He instead opted to join Tottenham - but that decision backfired emphatically.

The Holland international made just 12 appearances for Spurs - and started a solitary game. Had he completed a switch to Everton, who were desperate for attacking signings amid a Premier League relegation battle, Danjuma would have likely played a prominent role.

The Blues did not require the former Bournemouth man in the end as they secured top-flight survival on the final day of the 2022-23 season. And posting on Instagram, Danjuma has admitted that his return to the Premier League didn’t go how he hoped.

He said: “It is very difficult to sum up the season we've all had in words. Many highs and lows, yet I tried to give my all, anytime, at any moment for you all. An indifferent return to the Premier League for me. I'd be lying if I wasn't disappointed with how the season ended for the club, the fans and me.

“I have proven and I know I have the ability to influence games and make a big impact, and if I could turn back the clocks and be given a chance to demonstrate that I would without question.

“Putting the frustration aside, I am very conscious of the welcome I have received by first and foremost the fans, whose continous support towards me has truly amazed me. Likewise, the welcoming from the club, players and staff has been a heartwarming pleasure to say the least.

“What is tomorrow worth, if it is the same as today? It is only through the hardships in life, we will be able to find ease. Thus, this is not a goodbye message. Never. The journey shared will live on in my mind, body and heart forever.