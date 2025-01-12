Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has reacted to Everton hiring David Moyes as manager after sacking Sean Dyche.

Moyes succeeds Sean Dyche in the Goodison Park hot seat after he was sacked hours before the Toffees’ FA Cup win over Peterborough earlier this week. Dyche successfully kept Everton in the Premier League during his two years in charge despite having tight financial constraints. But with the Blues sitting a point above the relegation zone this season, winning only three of their 19 games and scoring just 15 goals, owners The Friedkin Group wielded the axe. Less than 48 hours later, Moyes’ second stint as Everton supremo was confirmed.

During his first spell between 2002-2013, Moyes guided the Toffees to the 2009 FA Cup final and they enjoyed four European campaigns. The first priority for the Scot is to ensure a dogfight at the bottom of the table is avoided but fans will hope the previous heights hit under Moyes can again be reached when the club move to the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

What’s more, Moyes will be at the helm for both Merseyside derbies against Liverpool this campaign, after last month’s Goodison fixture was postponed amid adverse weather conditions.

And while Slot believes Dyche’s departure was slightly harsh, he reckons the return of Moyes is ‘special’ for Everton. Speaking to ITV Sport before the Reds’ 4-0 win over Accrington in the FA Cup, Slot said: “First of all, it's always a pity if a manager has to leave and that's what Sean Dyche had to do. I'm not an Everton fan but was a bit surprised because he had a few good results lately, having a few draws no-one probably expected.

“With David Moyes coming in, it's always special because what he did for Everton but in general for the game, he was successful at Everton winning the Conference League with John Heitinga, who is may assistant at the moment. It's good to have him back but always a pity that someone, in my opinion, did really well but it out of a job now.”

David Moyes said: “It’s great to be back! I enjoyed 11 wonderful and successful years at Everton and didn’t hesitate when I was offered the opportunity to rejoin this great club. I’m excited to be working with The Friedkin Group and I am looking forward to helping them rebuild the club.

“Now we need Goodison and all Evertonians to play their part in getting behind the players in this important season so we can move into our fabulous new stadium as a Premier League team.”