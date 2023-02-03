Arsenal sweating on player’s fitness for Everton clash but key trio primed to return

Arsenal injury news ahead of their clash against Everton

Arsenal are sweating on Emile Smith Rowe ahead of their trip to Everton tomorrow.

Sean Dyche faces a baptism of fire in his first game as Toffees manager against the runaway Premier League leaders at Goodison Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Arsenal may be without attacking midfielder Smith Rowe, who missed out on the Gunners' 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup last week with a minor thigh strain.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is likely to give an update on Smith Rowe when he addressed the media today.

Key midfielder Thomas Partey was forced off at half-time against City with a rib problem but is set to return.

And providing there is no late issues, Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White are likely to return to the starting line-up. The pair were given a rest altogether against City but should be back.