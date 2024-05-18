Arsenal

Arsenal vs Everton: Sean Dyche’s side head to the Emirates Stadium for the final game of the season.

Mikel Arteta has warned his side about the strength of the threat that Everton pose this weekend.

A win is needed for Arsenal to have any chance of winning the Premier League title as they sit two points behind Manchester City who face West Ham at the Etihad Stadium. Arteta’s side will be hellbent on securing three points to put the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side who enter a final day showdown for the third time in six years.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the game, Arteta claimed he expects a tough test from Dyche’s side. "It is one of the biggest weeks for many of us. Now is the most important moment.

"We are excited and can’t wait for Sunday. We are very optimistic in terms of outcome. The hope is there. We have to do our job because Everton will be tough. We have to prove again that we can be better than the opponent. Then we have to wish for West Ham to have a really good day and help us to fulfil our dream.

"The only thing we have discussed is giving ourselves the opportunity to live a beautiful day. The dream is still alive because it is football. We have to play like we do every single week and understand that, for the dream to happen, we have to win and then hope that West Ham will help us. Whatever happens it will be emotional on the day."

In terms of team news, Arteta boasts a mostly fully-fit squad and has been boosted by the return of Thomas Partey in midfield in recent weeks. The only potential issue is Jurrien Timber who has recently returned to action after a long spell out with an ACL injury - he has featured for the U21 side but is yet to return to senior action.

Dyche is missing Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison, left-back Vitalyi Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson and Dele Alli. Andre Gomes is also a doubt but Dyche is hopeful that the midfielder can feature.