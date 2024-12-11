Arsenal vs Everton early team news - as 4 players out and 8 doubtful

Arsenal vs Everton team news. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton and Arsenal injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Everton are back in action for the first time in 10 days when they travel to Arsenal on Saturday (3pm GMT).

The Toffees were without a fixture last weekend after the Merseyside derby against Liverpool was postponed amid Storm Darragh. And while Everton were heading into the encounter against the backdrop of a 4-0 triumph over Wolves, the break could prove advantageous. It would have been Sean Dyche’s side’s third game in seven days and would have been difficult for an already thin squad.

The Blues sit 15th in the Premier League table, five points above the relegation zone, but know they have a difficult run of games. That starts with a clash against an Arsenal side who have not given up on the title, although they were held to a 1-1 draw at Fulham last weekend. The Gunners also have a quick turnaround as they face Monaco in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the Emirates Stadium clash, here’s a look at the early team news for both sides.

Arsenal team news

Ben White - out

The defender had surgery last month and is set to be on the treatment table for a prolonged period.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - out

The Japan international has managed just six minutes of action this season and had a frustrating time with fitness.

Gabriel Magalhaes - doubt

The key centre-back has missed Arsenal’s past two games with a muscle injury. He did not train before the Monaco game.

Riccardo Calafiori - doubt

The left-sided centre-back recently recovered from a knee injury but now has a groin issue and was absent from training before Monaco.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - doubt

The Ukraine international was absent against Fulham and was not spotted in Arsenal’s pre-Monaco training session.

Jurrien Timber - doubt

The versatile defender was a new absentee from training before Monaco.

Thomas Partey - doubt

The midfielder, who has featured at right-back at times this season, was another missing from the Gunners’ session before the Champions League clash.

Josh Nichols - doubt

The 18-year-old defender has been on the bench three times in the Premier League this season but has been having ‘some issues’ according to Arteta.

Everton team news

Michael Keane - doubt

The defender has missed the past two games with a knock but could be over his issue.

Youssef Chermiti - doubt

The striker endured wretched luck when suffering a freak foot injury before the season started. Chermiti has played twice for the under-21s but Everton may feel he needs a little bit more time.

James Garner - out

The midfielder continues to recover from a back injury and Dyche admitted last week that Garner was ‘a bit of a way behind’.

Tim Iroegbunam - out

The summer signing from Aston Villa is still absent with a stress foot fracture and is still some time to being back fit.