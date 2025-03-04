Dwight McNeil has not played for Everton since a 4-0 win over Wolves

David Moyes will be hoping to get some more of his Everton troops back between now and the end of the season.

The Scot has undoubtedly had wretched luck in terms of player availability. It’s why it makes the splendid run of results the Toffees have put together even more impressive.

Everton have galloped their way out of a Premier League relegation battle. Moyes arrived back in the Goodison Park hot seat with the Blues just a point above the drop zone - yet after four wins and three draws, they are 15 points clear of safety. Still the ex-Manchester United and West Ham boss is still adamant that top-flight security is not guaranteed. Moyes’ chief aim is to again preserve Everton’s Premier League spot.

The Blues have had a dearth of attacking options during Moyes’ tenure. He arrived with one of Everton’s most potent threats Dwight McNeil on the sidelines with a knee injury. McNeil’s issue was initially not thought to be serious. Yet it has proven to be the case, with the versatile forward not playing a match for three months, with his last outing coming in a 4-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on 4 December. He had to undergo minor surgery last month in a bid to remedy his problem.

Moyes will want to get McNeil, who recorded four goals and three assists in 15 games this term, available to bolster Everton’s attack. But the former England under-21 international may not be back until after the international break latest this month, at the earliest.

Moyes said via the Liverpool Echo: “I don’t think he’s due back quickly, it will be weeks but there’s no setback. As far as I know, they opened his knee up and had a look inside. I think he’s on the way back and moving about. If we could get him back after the international break that would be good but I think that sounds a bit sharpish.”

Everton injury latest

Everton did welcome back Nathan Patterson (hamstring) and Youssef Chermiti (thigh) back to the bench in the 1-1 draw at Brentford last week. Both have been part of the warm-weather training camp in the United Arab Emirates before the Toffees travel to Wolves on Saturday (8pm kick-off).

Armando Broja was spotted back on the grass in the UAE as he recovers from ankle ligament damage sustained in a 2-0 FA Cup win over Peterborough almost two months ago. The on-loan Chelsea striker could be back in light training. Meanwhile, Moyes admitted last month that Iliman Ndiaye - who suffered medial ligament damage in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool - is having injections and could be back sooner than expected.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin picked up a serious hamstring injury during a 1-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion. The striker, who is out of contract at the end of the campaign, is not expected to return to fitness until at least April.

Seamus Coleman hasn’t made an outing since a 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Boxing Day because of a calf complaint while Orel Mangala won’t play again after he ruptured his ACL at Brighton.