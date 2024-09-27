AS Roma fans sent The Friedkin Group clear message last night amid Everton takeover

Dan Friedkin. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Friedkin Group have agreed to complete an Everton takeover.

AS Roma fans have continued to protest against the Friedkin Group after their decision to axe a club legend.

TFG agreed a deal to purchase Everton from Farhad Moshiri earlier this week. The American firm, headed by Dan Friedkin, returned to the table after pulling out of a purchase in July.

The Toffees will be the second major European club to join TFG’s portfolio. They have owned Roma since August 2020, with the Europa Conference League won in their first campaign while the Italian outfit reached the Europa League semi-finals last term.

But TFG have come under fire from I Giallorossi supporters. Last week, they made the highly controversial decision to sack Danieli de Rossi as head coach after picking up three points in their opening four games of the Serie A season. De Rossi is arguably the second-greatest player in Roma’s history behind Francesco Totti, having made 616 appearances and winning two Coppa Italia crowns.

De Rossi was replaced by Ivan Juric, who earned a 3-0 win over Udinese in his first game. But the Roma faithful remain disgruntled by TFG. Before a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League, several posters around Rome of Friedkin were plastered of De Rossi in a shirt of the club which said: ‘De Rossi, pride of Rome, Yankee go home’.

Meanwhile, supporters in the Curva Sud were silent for the opening 15 minutes were silent and did not display banners to get behind the team. De Rossi’s departure also sparked the exit of chief executive Lina Souloukou. Friedkin’s son, Ryan, is currently serving in the role in an interim period.

TFG’s Everton takeover is earmarked to be completed towards the end of the year as it would miss regulatory tests.