Ashley Young reveals Everton player who gave speech 'the whole stadium heard' at half-time against Palace
Ashley Young has suggested that captain Seamus Coleman gave an ardent speech at half-time to inspire Everton’s first Premier League victory of the season.
The Toffees are finally off the mark following a 2-1 triumph against Crystal Palace. But Sean Dyche’s troops had to battle from behind at Goodison Park, with Marc Guehi’s 10th-minute strike giving the Eagles the lead at half-time. As a result, there were boos from the home crowd as the players went down the tunnel at the interval.
It took Everton only nine minutes into the second period to be ahead, however, following Dwight McNeil’s double. The Blues then saw out the encounter comfortably to earn all three points and move up to 15th in the table.
Young, who featured at right-back for Everton, took to Instagram to celebrate the win And he said that Coleman - currently sidelined with a groin injury - delivered a vociferous team talk in the dressing room at the break that might have been heard by those nearby.
Young wrote: Massive 3pts. It has been coming, we’ve been unlucky but Our Togetherness is too strong to not change that luck at some point. Maybe it was the Skip’s speech at half time, I think the whole stadium heard him 👀🤣😂 UTFT 💙@dwightmc99 STRIKEEEEE and 🖌️ 👏🏾👏🏾.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.