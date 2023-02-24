The Aston Villa manager believes his side are in for a tough afternoon when they take on Sean Dyche’s men in the Premier League this weekend.

Unai Emery claimed there are two key issues facing his side as they prepare to face Everton in the Premier League this weekend.

Villa have lost their last three games in the league and face a Toffees side that has back-to-back home wins from Sean Dyche’s first two games at Goodison Park.

Speaking ahead of the weekend’s action, Emery hailed the impact of the fans at Everton and said it would be a difficult a test against a side fighting to stave off relegation

“Against Everton, we have to be defensively strong, offensively very focused how we can face them. I think now, they are confident at home, they have won the last two matches at home, with their supporters.

“And, of course, they are behind us in the table, but there is not a lot of difference between both. We have to continue trying to escape from the bottom. It’s a very, very important match on Saturday.”

In terms of injuries, Emery can call upon a fully fit squad apart from Diego Carlos. The former Sevilla defender is close to returning following a six month layoff following an achilles tendon injury suffered early on in the season but this game has come too soon for the Brazilian.

