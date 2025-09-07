Unai Emery, Manager of Aston Villa, reacts during the Premier League match between Brentford and Aston Villa at Gtech Community Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Aston Villa midfield duo have reportedly been ruled out of action until later this month.

Aston Villa are set to be without two key players when they face Everton.

The Toffees welcome Unai Emery’s side to Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday following the international break. David Moyes will be satisfied with the start that Everton have made to the 2025-26 season as they have collected six points from their opening three games.

Last time out, the Blues earned a 3-2 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers, with summer signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scoring and Manchester City loanee Jack Grealish notching two assists. There is a feel-good factor among Evertonians, something which has been rare following a difficult few years.

They’ll be hoping to inflict damage on a Villa side that have started the campaign miserably, having accrued only one point and suffered a 3-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace last time out.

Aston Villa team news

And it is reported that they will be without a pair of midfielders when facing Everton. Former Toffee Amadou Onana and Boubacar Kamar will not make it back in time, according to Neil Moxley for GiveMeSport. The pair were forced off in a 1-0 defeat by Brentford last month.

It is suggested that Villa boss Emery ‘has earmarked’ the start of the Europa League campaign for both Onana and Kamara’s respective returns. The Birmingham-based outfit host Bologna on Thursday 25 September. What’s more, Everton academy product Ross Barkley is on the treatment table and there is no sign of when he might be available once again.

As a result, it is suggested that Harvey Elliott may make his debut for Villa against Everton. The 22-year-old made a transfer deadline-day switch from Liverpool to Villa Park on loan with the obligation to buy for £35 million next summer.

It will also be intriguing as to whether goalkeeper Emi Martinez is reintroduced. The Argentina international was omitted from Villa’s squad against Crystal Palace as he hoped to get a deadline-day transfer to Manchester United. However, the Red Devils instead recruited Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

Everton team news

As for Everton, they are sweating on Vitalii Mykolenko’s fitness. The left-back left Ukraine’s squad earlier this week. Mykolenko was absent for Everton’s opening two games of the season with a groin problem suffered in a 1-0 pre-season loss to AS Roma. Influential centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite has yet to feature this term as he battles back from a hamstring issue.

Adam Aznou, signed from Bayern Munich for £8 million, is recovering from an ankle injury but featured for the under-21s in a 2-1 loss to Doncaster Rovers in the EFL Trophy earlier this week.