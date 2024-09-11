Ezi Konza, right, with Aston Villa team-mate Emi Martinez. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Ezri Konsa injury update ahead of Aston Villa’s Premier League fixture against Everton.

Aston Villa could be sweating on the availability of Ezri Konsa for their clash against Everton on Saturday (17.30 BST).

Unai Emery’s side will already be without Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara and Matty Cash while they’re awaiting further news on Jaden Philogene, Leon Bailey, Diego Carlos and Ollie Watkins, who pulled out of England duty before games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

And in last night’s 2-0 triumph over the latter, Konsa was forced off just after 60 minutes when he went down in discomfort. He was replaced by Levi Colwill. It was an ominous sight for Villa fans as they prepare to face Everton when the Premier League season recommences before their Champions League campaign starts next week.

However, Three Lions interim boss Lee Carlsley believes that the defender’s issue was not too serious despite not holding talks. Via the Birmingham Mail, former Everton midfielder Carsley said: "Yes, I think he is [OK]. I've not had a chance to see him because I've been speaking to the press, but he looked OK when I saw him."

Everton go in search of their first points of the campaign at Villa Park after suffering losses against Brighton & Hove Albion, Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth.