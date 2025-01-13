Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

David Moyes will face Aston Villa in his first game since returning as Everton manager.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aston Villa are aiming to add to their squad ahead of their clash against Everton on Wednesday night.

David Moyes is preparing to take charge of his first game in charge since returning as Toffees boss. He succeeds Sean Dyche, who spent two years in the Goodison Park hot seat but was sacked with Everton sitting just a point above the Premier League relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moyes is back for his second stint as Blues chief, having been at the helm between 2002-2013. He is afforded his first two fixtures at home, but they are tricky. The first is the the visit of Villa, who finished fourth last term and are again hoping to achieve Champions League qualification.

And Unai Emery’s side could have a new forward in their ranks. Villa have made a breakthrough to sign Donyell Malen from Borussia Dortmund. The Telegraph reports a fee of £18 million has been agreed and that Villa ‘want to complete a deal before their Premier League match at David Moyes’ Everton’. Malen, a Netherlands international, has been a target for Villa since the transfer window opened on 1 January. He has recorded five goals and one assist for Dortmund this season.

Malen will have to be registered with the Premier League by 12pm GMT on Tuesday if he is to be named in Emery’s squad against Everton.

However, Diego Carlos may not feature for Villa. The centre-back is supposedly in talks with Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce with Villa looking to offload his high wages. In addition, Jaden Philogene, who was linked with Everton, is expected to join Ipswich Town after having his medical last week. It remains to be seen whether Philogene’s switch to Ipswich will be ratified but he may not travel even if he’s still a member of Emery’s squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Villa will definitely be without ex-Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, who was forced off in a 2-1 win over West Ham in the FA Cup third round last Friday. Barkley has a calf issue and may be absent for three weeks.

Emi Martinez missed out against West Ham with a minor issue so the goalkeeper could be back against Everton. Captain John McGinn (hamstring) Pau Torres (foot) are set to be unavailable.