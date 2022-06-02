Aston Villa shock ‘favourites’ to land Everton star ahead of Man Utd and Arsenal

Richarlison has been linked with an Everton departure in the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa are the shock favourites to sign Richarlison if he's to leave Everton before the summer transfer window shuts, according to the bookmakers.

The Brazilian has admitted that he will decide on his future this month following the international break.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richarlison, who scored 11 goals in 33 games to keep the Toffees in the Premier League in the 2021-22 season, confessed he's held talks with Goodison Park manager Frank Lampard and the club's hierarchy.

Unsurprisingly, the 25-year-old has been linked with a departure from Everton this summer.

But a big surprise is that bookmakers have Villa down as favourites to sign him if he does exit Merseyside before 3 September when the transfer window closes.

Sky Bet have him as a 5/1 shot to join Steven Gerrard's side.

Manchester United, who have been linked with Richarlison in the past, are 6/1 to land his signature.

Real Madrid, managed by Carlo Ancelotti - who worked with Richarlsosn during his time as Everton boss - are also 6/1.

Arsenal are said to be admirers of Richarlison this summer and are 8/1 to prise him to north London.

The ex-Watford forward has also been linked with PSG in the past. They too are 8/1 to sign him.