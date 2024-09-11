Aston Villa vs Everton injury news: 8 players out and 5 now doubtful for Premier League clash
Everton’s season recommences when they make the trip to Aston Villa on Saturday (17.30 BST).
Despite being just three fixtures into the 2024-25 season, the international break was welcomed by sections of supporters. Sean Dyche’s side have failed to pick up a single point in their opening Premier League matches. Defeats against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur were comprehensive - yet the loss to AFC Bournemouth left Evertonians was the nadir.
Sean Dyche’s side were leading by two goals after 87 minutes - yet capitulated and suffered a 3-2 reverse to leave them rooted to the bottom of the table. There’s not let-up for Everton, though, as they face a Villa side who are again expected to be competing for a top-four finish. Unai Emery’s men have accrued six points so far and were unlucky when suffering a 2-0 reverse against Arsenal.
Both outfits have injury issues ahead of the Villa Park encounter and here’s a look at the latest team news now the international fixtures are over.
Aston Villa injury news
Tyrone Mings - out
The centre-back hasn’t played for more than a year because of an ACL injury. Mings is back on the grass as he enters the home straight of his injury.
Boubacar Kamara - out
The midfielder is on the comeback trail from an ACL injury sustained in February. He is coming towards the end of his recovery and is back in training - but will need to build fitness.
Matty Cash - out
The full-back is set to be absent for around another two weeks with a hamstring injury.
Ollie Watkins - doubt
Pulled out of England duty last week ‘to continue their rehabilitation from ongoing issues’. Not having the striker fit would be a huge blow, although Jhon Duran has started the campaign strongly.
Diego Carlos - doubt
The defender was absent for Villa’s 2-1 triumph against Leicester before the international break but could be available once again.
Leon Bailey - doubt
The winger suffered a hamstring complaint in the Leicester win and subsequently pulled out of international duty with Jamaica. Emery was unsure of the extent of Bailey’s issue.
Jaden Philogene - doubt
The Everton summer transfer target - who opted to return to Villa from Hull City - was omitted from Emery’s squad against Leicester and he pulled out of England under-21 duty.
Ezri Konsa - minor doubt
The centre-back was forced off just after the hour mark in England’s 2-0 win over Finland. Three Lions boss Lee Carsley was not too concerned but much will depend on how Konsa’s body reacts to his setback.
Everton injury news
Jarrad Branthwaite - out
The centre-back continues his recovery from minor groin surgery. After Bournemouth, Dyche admitted Branthwaite was still not ready to feature in a potential behind-closed-doors game during the break. That suggests that Branthwaite will not be fit to feature.
Nathan Patterson - out
The right-back has been on the sidelines since a hamstring operation in April. He is improving but Dyche also ruled out Patterson playing in a game during the hiatus of the campaign.
Youssef Chermiti - out
The striker suffered wretched luck as he sustained a foot injury before the season started and had to have minor surgery.
Armando Broja - out
The forward moved to Everton in an 11th-hour deadline-day deal. But he arrived with a foot issue and is not expected to be available until next month.
Stanley Mills - out
The 20-year-old is still recovering from a serious knee injury he picked up during an impressive loan spell at Oxford United last season. Games for the under-21s will be the first thing for Mills.
Seamus Coleman - doubt
The Everton captain was forced off injured in the Republic of Ireland’s 2-0 loss to England. Coleman subsequently pulled out of Eire’s squad for the 2-0 defeat against Finland on Tuesday night.
