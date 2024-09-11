Villa vs Everton team news. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton and Aston Villa team news on the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, Nathan Patterson, Leon Bailey and Ezri Konsa.

Everton’s season recommences when they make the trip to Aston Villa on Saturday (17.30 BST).

Despite being just three fixtures into the 2024-25 season, the international break was welcomed by sections of supporters. Sean Dyche’s side have failed to pick up a single point in their opening Premier League matches. Defeats against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur were comprehensive - yet the loss to AFC Bournemouth left Evertonians was the nadir.

Sean Dyche’s side were leading by two goals after 87 minutes - yet capitulated and suffered a 3-2 reverse to leave them rooted to the bottom of the table. There’s not let-up for Everton, though, as they face a Villa side who are again expected to be competing for a top-four finish. Unai Emery’s men have accrued six points so far and were unlucky when suffering a 2-0 reverse against Arsenal.

Both outfits have injury issues ahead of the Villa Park encounter and here’s a look at the latest team news now the international fixtures are over.

Aston Villa injury news

Tyrone Mings - out

The centre-back hasn’t played for more than a year because of an ACL injury. Mings is back on the grass as he enters the home straight of his injury.

Boubacar Kamara - out

The midfielder is on the comeback trail from an ACL injury sustained in February. He is coming towards the end of his recovery and is back in training - but will need to build fitness.

Matty Cash - out

The full-back is set to be absent for around another two weeks with a hamstring injury.

Ollie Watkins - doubt

Pulled out of England duty last week ‘to continue their rehabilitation from ongoing issues’. Not having the striker fit would be a huge blow, although Jhon Duran has started the campaign strongly.

Diego Carlos - doubt

The defender was absent for Villa’s 2-1 triumph against Leicester before the international break but could be available once again.

Leon Bailey - doubt

The winger suffered a hamstring complaint in the Leicester win and subsequently pulled out of international duty with Jamaica. Emery was unsure of the extent of Bailey’s issue.

Jaden Philogene - doubt

The Everton summer transfer target - who opted to return to Villa from Hull City - was omitted from Emery’s squad against Leicester and he pulled out of England under-21 duty.

Ezri Konsa - minor doubt

The centre-back was forced off just after the hour mark in England’s 2-0 win over Finland. Three Lions boss Lee Carsley was not too concerned but much will depend on how Konsa’s body reacts to his setback.

Everton injury news

Jarrad Branthwaite - out

The centre-back continues his recovery from minor groin surgery. After Bournemouth, Dyche admitted Branthwaite was still not ready to feature in a potential behind-closed-doors game during the break. That suggests that Branthwaite will not be fit to feature.

Nathan Patterson - out

The right-back has been on the sidelines since a hamstring operation in April. He is improving but Dyche also ruled out Patterson playing in a game during the hiatus of the campaign.

Youssef Chermiti - out

The striker suffered wretched luck as he sustained a foot injury before the season started and had to have minor surgery.

Armando Broja - out

The forward moved to Everton in an 11th-hour deadline-day deal. But he arrived with a foot issue and is not expected to be available until next month.

Stanley Mills - out

The 20-year-old is still recovering from a serious knee injury he picked up during an impressive loan spell at Oxford United last season. Games for the under-21s will be the first thing for Mills.

Seamus Coleman - doubt

The Everton captain was forced off injured in the Republic of Ireland’s 2-0 loss to England. Coleman subsequently pulled out of Eire’s squad for the 2-0 defeat against Finland on Tuesday night.