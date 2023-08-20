Everton go on their travels for the first time in the 2023-24 season when they face Aston Villa today (14.00 BST).

Both sides suffered defeat on the opening day. The Toffees fell to a narrow 1-0 reverse to Fulham at Goodison Park while Villa were thrashed 5-1 at Newcastle United.

And as Everton and Villa go in search of their first points of the campaign, here’s a look at the team news before kick-off.

1 . BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Dwight McNeil of Everton in action with Jacob Ramsey of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton FC at Villa Park on August 13, 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

2 . Dominic Calvert-Lewin - return The striker was omitted against Fulham but came through a behind-closed-doors game against Man Utd earlier this week. Dyche has confirmed Calvert-Lewin will be in the squad. Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

3 . Andre Gomes - doubt Dyche revealed that the midfielder has had some tightness in the calf.