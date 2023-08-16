Everton aim to pick up their first points of the 2023-24 Premier League season when they travel to Aston Villa on Sunday (14.00 BST).

The Toffees suffered a 1-0 loss to Fulham on the opening day of the campaign although there were positives to take.

Sean Dyche’s side created more than enough chances to win the game, especially in the first half, but just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net. Still, the Everton boss would have taken the positives given he had a depleted squad to select from. Dominic Calvert-Lewin was not risked for the game having been carefully monitored over the summer because of his issues he’s suffered during the past two years.

The striker did get 90 minutes under his belt in a training game against Manchester United.

Villa will also have their tails up after suffering a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle United. Having made a surge to qualify for the Europa Conference League last season, a drubbing at St James’ Park was last thing they were hoping for. Unai Emery will be demading a response.

Both sides have injury concerns ahead of the clash at Villa Park and here’s an early look at how things stand on that front.

1 . Dominic Calvert-Lewin - doubt The striker was omitted against Fulham but came through a behind-closed-doors game against Man Utd earlier this week. Now Dyche must make a call as to whether Calvert-Lewin can feature. Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

2 . Demarai Gray - doubt Dyche said that the Everton winger did not feature against Fulham because he was short of fitness. Reports have suggested he’s agreed personal terms with Fulham. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

3 . Youssef Chermiti - big doubt The striker signed for Everton from Sporting CP last week. However, Dyche has admitted that Chermiti is still short of match fitness and he’ll need time to get fully up to speed. Photo: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images