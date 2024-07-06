'Here we go' - Bayern Munich's £42m deal clears path for Everton star

Vincent Kompany head coach of Bayern Munich. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images).

Everton transfer news: The German giants have figured out a solution to their midfield problem.

As Bayern Munich near the completion of their move for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, Everton fans can somewhat relax as Amadou Onana is no longer a target.

The Belgian midfielder was one of his country’s best performers at Euro 2024 before their disappointing exit. He thrived in a lone defensive midfield role and proved he can compete at the top level when it matters. Last season saw him grow and improve in his second full campaign in England and that began to attract many suitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those included Manchester United, Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern. As it stands, interest has cooled in the midfielder which means Everton can hopefully keep one of their best players. According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern have sealed a £42m deal with £4m in add-ons. He wrote on X: ‘João Palhinha to Bayern, here we go! Deal approved on fee around €50m plus €5m add-ons. Palhinha will sign contract until 2028 at Bayern, he’s been pushing for weeks for the deal to happen. Medical to be booked then docs to be signed. Story confirmed.’

Everton can breathe a little easier as Bayern have been in desperate need of a player in that position. Near the end of the season, it was confirmed that Onana had produced the best defensive duel percentage across Europe’s top five leagues and it is clear Sean Dyche has worked hard on his defensive positioning.

However, Onana has hinted that his long-term future is away from Goodison Park. Speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws, Onana said: “At previous tournaments you have seen that the players who did well make the step up to the top clubs. That’s something I strive for. I feel like presenting myself to the European top and showing what I have to offer. This European Championship is a stage.”