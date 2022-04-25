Everton have made contact with the PGMOL asking for an explanation over the refereeing during their 2-0 Merseyside derby loss to Liverpool.

Bill Kenwright and Frank Lampard could be set for another phone call from Mike Riley

That’s because Everton have made contact with the Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL) asking for an explanation over the refereeing during their 2-0 Merseyside derby loss to Liverpool.

Background

The Toffees were left frustrated that they were not awarded a penalty in the second half of the Anfield clash when the game was goalless.

Anthony Gordon went down inside the box following a challenge from Reds defender Joel Matip.

Referee Stuart Attwell did not award a spot-kick and Everton are unhappy the incident was not reviewed further by VAR.

On the incident, Lampard said: “It is a penalty in the second half. I don’t think you get them here.

“I think if it is Mo Salah at the other end, you get a penalty.

“I have played in teams in the top half of the league, you get them.”

More VAR frustration

Allan of Everton is shown a red card from referee Craig Pawson during the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United.

It’s the third time of Lampard’s three-month tenure that the Blues have felt aggrieved by refereeing decisions.

In February, Everton were not awarded a chance to equalise from the penalty spot during a 1-0 loss to Manchester City.

City midfielder Rodri handled the ball inside the area but VAR referee Chris Kavanagh did not intervene.

PGMOL general manager Riley personally called Lampard and Goodison chairman Kenwright to apologise.

It was Attwell who left Everton seething during the 1-0 win over Newcastle United last month.

Toffees midfielder Allan was initially branded a yellow card by referee Craig Pawson when he scythed down breaking Magpies forward Allan Saint-Maximin.

However, Attwell was on VAR duty and overturned the decision to a red card - resulting in Allan being slapped with a three-match suspension.

Those moments have contributed to Everton’s plight this season.