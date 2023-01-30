Sean Dyche has signed a two-and-a-half year contract as Everton manager.

Sean Dyche. Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Bill Kenwright is ‘convinced’ Sean Dyche has the right attributes to succeed as Everton manager.

Dyche’s arrival as new boss has finally confirmed. He’s signed a two-and-a-half year contract at Goodison Park and succeeds Frank Lampard in the hot seat.

Dyche’s first task is to keep Everton in the Premier League this season. They currently sit 19th in the table and are two points adrift of safett.

But Kenwright believes former Burnley chief Dyche can ‘inspire’ Toffees fans - and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri concurs.