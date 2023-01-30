Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Bill Kenwright explains why Everton hired Sean Dyche as manager amid Farhad Moshiri claim

Sean Dyche has signed a two-and-a-half year contract as Everton manager.

By Will Rooney
2 minutes ago
<p>Sean Dyche. Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images</p>

Sean Dyche. Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Bill Kenwright is ‘convinced’ Sean Dyche has the right attributes to succeed as Everton manager.

Dyche’s arrival as new boss has finally confirmed. He’s signed a two-and-a-half year contract at Goodison Park and succeeds Frank Lampard in the hot seat.

Dyche’s first task is to keep Everton in the Premier League this season. They currently sit 19th in the table and are two points adrift of safett.

Most Popular

But Kenwright believes former Burnley chief Dyche can ‘inspire’ Toffees fans - and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri concurs.

Everton chairman Kenwright said: “Kevin and I spent some valuable time with Sean over the past few days and he quickly convinced me that he has exactly the right attributes to make himself a great Everton manager – and a man who could inspire our fanbase. And Farhad felt the same when he met him, too.”

Sean Dyche