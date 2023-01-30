Bill Kenwright is ‘convinced’ Sean Dyche has the right attributes to succeed as Everton manager.
Dyche’s arrival as new boss has finally confirmed. He’s signed a two-and-a-half year contract at Goodison Park and succeeds Frank Lampard in the hot seat.
Dyche’s first task is to keep Everton in the Premier League this season. They currently sit 19th in the table and are two points adrift of safett.
But Kenwright believes former Burnley chief Dyche can ‘inspire’ Toffees fans - and majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri concurs.
Everton chairman Kenwright said: “Kevin and I spent some valuable time with Sean over the past few days and he quickly convinced me that he has exactly the right attributes to make himself a great Everton manager – and a man who could inspire our fanbase. And Farhad felt the same when he met him, too.”