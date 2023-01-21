Everton suffered a 2-0 loss to West Ham as pressure piled on manager Frank Lampard.

Bill Kenwright refused to comment whether Frank Lampard will be axed as Everton manager.

The Toffees sunk further into the Premier League relegation mire after a 2-0 loss to West Ham United.Everton remain joint-bottom of the table and have won just one league game in their past 12.

Pressure has cranked up on Lampard, who has oversaw only three top-flight victories in 20 games this term.

Sky Sports approached Everton chairman Kenwright as he left the London Stadium this evening. And he refused to give an answer to whether Lampard’s time is up.