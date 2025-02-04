Everton completed a deadline-day swoop for Carlos Alcaraz from Brazilian side Flamengo.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fears were allayed - although some fans might well have been panicking for a brief period.

Despite Flamengo claiming that Everton had agreed to sign Carlos Alcaraz last Friday, the deal was not officially announced until after the winter window had closed. The attacking midfielder was unveiled as a Toffees player at 12.15am GMT. A deal sheet to the Premier League for Everton to be granted extra time to get the transfer done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But all’s well that ends well, with Alcaraz bolstering David Moyes’ squad. While the Toffees’ priority was a striker, a sufficient option was simply not available. Still, the Everton boss has another attacking player available following the arrival of Alcaraz on loan, with an obligation to buy if certain clauses are met.

The 22-year-old has Premier League experience, having spent a year at Southampton and played 12 times during a loan spell at Italian giants Juventus last season. Flamengo also paid a club-record €18 million fee for Alcaraz last summer.

‘I am ready’

After his arrival at Goodison Park, he told evertontv: “I am very happy to join Everton, such a great club, with a very good fanbase. I'm very happy and I'm looking forward to start training with my teammates and see the fans at the stadium.

“I am ready for any challenge with this beautiful club so that's why I came and accepted the offer to keep fighting for my dreams. I want to tell the fans that whenever I wear this shirt, I will give my best, I will give everything I have to take Everton to the top, which is where they deserve to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton were hit by two injury blows that they did not expect in January. Starting the month with two strikers, they lost Armando Broja to a serious ankle injury before Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffered a hamstring issue.

The Blues did try to come to an agreement with Chelsea to end Broja’s season-long loan deal. However, the Stamford Bridge side did not come to a compromise, with Everton having being keen to sign either Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall or Carney Chukwuemeka from Chelsea.

Key clause

And it appears that the Toffees may well have learnt from Broja’s setback. According to reports in Brazil, Everton will have the option to send Alcaraz back to Flamengo should he sustain an injury. Coluna Do Fla suggests that Everton ‘can return the midfielder to Mais Querido if the player suffers an injury’.

Meanwhile, Brazilian-based reporter Bruno Lemos has claimed that Alcaraz needs to play eight games for his Goodison Park move to become permanent. He posted on X: “As previously reported, player Charly Alcaraz needs to play eight games to activate the clause. Everton have 16 games left this season. If they advance in the FA Cup, they could have more games ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alcaraz could make his debut when Everton welcome AFC Bournemouth to Goodison Park in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday. Moyes aims to guide the Blues to a fourth-successive victory in all competitions.