Fabian Huerzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, celebrates following the team's victory in the Premier League match between Everton FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Goodison Park on August 17, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Brighton earned a 3-0 victory over Everton on the opening day of the 2024-25 season.

Fabian Hurzeler saluted Brighton’s resilience to quell a ‘real intense’ Goodison Park and deliver a comprehensive victory over Everton.

Hurzeler’s reign as Seagulls head coach started with a 3-0 win over the Toffees on the opening day of the 2024-25 Premier League season. Everton started the game strongly but Brighton soaked up the pressure before Kaoru Mitoma broke the deadlock in the 26th minute.

And after the Blues had a penalty overturned following a VAR review, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adringra secured Brighton all three points, while Sean Dyche’s side ended the game with 10 men after Ashley Young was given a red card.

And Hurzeler, the youngster Premier League boss in history aged 31, praised Brighton’s performance. He said: “It was a good result. It was a tough game, especially the first [few] minutes. It was real intense, a loud atmosphere outside. In some moments, we suffered but we suffered together. We defended well, had very good chances and scored then it was helpful to control the game. In the end, a clean sheet is so important to win games in the Premier League and everyone was responsible.

“I’m very happy, it’s a good start but nothing more and now we keep working and it’s important to stay humble after this.”

Dyche was left to rue Everton not being given a penalty and a chance to equalise. Dominic Calvert-Lewin went down under a challenge from Lewis Dunk and on-field referee Simon Hooper awarded a spot-kick before changing his mind after a VAR review.

However, Hurzeler was adamant the right decision was made. He added: “When it is a clear, clear false decision, it should be overruled and it was a clear, clear false decision. Calvert stood on his foot and it can’t be a penalty.”

Yankuba Minteh was handed his Brighton debut after joining the club from Newcastle United for £30 million. Everton had been interested in signing the winger, who engineered the Seagulls’ opener when he skipped beyond Vitalii Mykolenko before crossing for Mitoma. Minteh was substituted shortly before half-time because of concussion protocol.

And although his Brighton bow was cut short, Hurzeler wasn’t surprised by the Gambia international’s performance. “A great impact, of course,” said Hurzeker. “I judge my offensive players on how they work off the ball and they were quite good today. They all have the quality to score in possession and even out of possession in their transition moment. Minteh, it was his first game, you saw already in pre-season and every day in pre-season if you work hard and be the best you can every day, it pays off. For me, I wasn’t surprised that he had this performance because I saw this in pre-season and it was confirmation.”