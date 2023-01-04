Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi saluted an ‘amazing’ second-half performance in his side’s 4-1 thrashing of Everton.
The Toffees were well and truly put to the sword by the Seagulls at Goodison Park. Kaoru Mitoma gave the visitors the lead in the 15th minute before three goals six second-half minutes from Evan Ferguson Solly March and Pascal Gross handed Brighton a decisive victory.
Demarai Gray scored a consolation goal from the penalty spot for Everton in stoppage-time.
De Zerbia wasn’t happy with one aspect of the Seagulls’ game in the first half - and admits Gray’s spot-kick could well make an impact due to goal difference come the end of the season.
He said: “In the first half I didn’t like the quality of our play in defensive spaces, but I can understand this, every Premier League game is difficult.
“But we asked more of ourselves and the second half was amazing, there was a different quality to our play – we played well. We played with more energy and scored more goals, I am only sad because of their goal. Their goal changed nothing today, but it could [do so] at the end of the season. But it is an important result and I am happy.”