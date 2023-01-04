Everton suffered a 4-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi saluted an ‘amazing’ second-half performance in his side’s 4-1 thrashing of Everton.

The Toffees were well and truly put to the sword by the Seagulls at Goodison Park. Kaoru Mitoma gave the visitors the lead in the 15th minute before three goals six second-half minutes from Evan Ferguson Solly March and Pascal Gross handed Brighton a decisive victory.

Demarai Gray scored a consolation goal from the penalty spot for Everton in stoppage-time.

De Zerbia wasn’t happy with one aspect of the Seagulls’ game in the first half - and admits Gray’s spot-kick could well make an impact due to goal difference come the end of the season.

He said: “In the first half I didn’t like the quality of our play in defensive spaces, but I can understand this, every Premier League game is difficult.