Billy Gilmour faces an uncertain future at Brighton.

Brighton early team news ahead of their clash against Everton.

Brighton & Hove Albion have been handed a key double boost ahead of their 2024-25 Premier League curtain-raiser against Everton.

The Toffees' new campaign begins on Saturday when the Seagulls visit Goodison Park (15.00 BST). Sean Dyche's side will aiming for a better start to this term than 2023-24 when they lost their opening three home games.

But Everton finished the season strongly and comfortably avoided relegation despite being hit with an eight-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules. Dyche's side head into the Brighton game after a 1-1 draw in their final pre-season friendly against AS Roma.

Brighton's last dress rehearsal ended with an impressive 4-0 victory over Villarreal. Making a goalscoring return to action was Joao Pedro, with the striker missing a significant chunk of pre-season with injury.

Lewis Dunk also got important minutes under his belt having been part of England's squad that reached the Euro 2024 final.

Fabian Huerzeler, who took over as Seagulls head coach from Roberto De Zerbi earlier this summer, told the Brighton Argus: "Lewis came back really strong after his holiday. Also, Joao Pedro. You see that they are both really professional in terms of preparation, in terms of rehabilitation.

“That is a very positive thing because in the end these players are leaders and we need them on the pitch.”

However, Brighton will be without Bart Verbruggen against Everton. The No.1 goalkeeper, who was part of Holland's team that reached the semi-finals of the Euros, has an injury.

The Seagulls will also be without key pair Solly March (knee) and Pervis Estupinan (ankle) after the pair recover from long-term set-backs. Meanwhile, striker Evan Ferguson is still to feature since Brighton's return to training, having suffered foot and ankle issues last season. Julio Enciso is also set to be absent for a period after representing Paraguay at the Olympics.

It also remains to be seen whether Billy Gilmour will be involved at Goodison. The midfielder was omitted from the Seagulls' squad against Villarreal amid transfer interest from Napoli.