Everton injury news on Jarrad Branthwaite, Seamus Coleman, Nathan Patterson, Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti.

Everton go in search of their first points of the 2024-25 Premier League season when they travel to Aston Villa on Saturday (17.30 BST).

The Toffees have been licking their wounds during the international break having lost all three games so far - most recently the sobering 3-2 reverse against Bournemouth. Sean Dyche’s side were leading by two goals after 87 minutes before the capitulation.

And things don’t get much easier as Everton face a Villa side who finished fourth last season and are preparing for life in the Champions League. Unai Emery’s side have accrued six points so far, while they were unlucky to have lost 2-0 to Arsenal.

The Blues’ task may not be made easier by the injury issues facing Dyche. There have been problems from pre-season onwards and here’s a current look at the injury situation.

Seamus Coleman - ankle

The Everton captain was forced off in the Republic of Ireland’s 2-0 loss against England. He missed last night’s Nations League clash against Greece to return to Goodison Park for further assessment. Much will depend on the extent of Coleman’s injury.

Potential return game: unknown

Jarrad Branthwaite - groin

The centre-back has been a big miss for Everton in the opening three games. Branthwaite enjoyed a wonderful 2023-24, which saw him named Players’ Player and Young Player of the Season. Dyche admitted that a behind-closed-doors game for the 22-year-old in the break was unlikely and that could suggest he’s still a bit of time away from returning.

Potential return game: unknown

Nathan Patterson - hamstring

The right-back continues his recovery from hamstring surgery he had in April. A game during the hiatus was also ruled out for Patterson, with Everton very much being cautious given the severity of the problem he suffered.

Potential return game: unknown

Youssef Chermiti - foot

The striker enjoyed a good pre-season for the Blues before having to have a minor operation. No time frame has been given for Chermiti’s return.

Potential return game: unknown

Armando Broja - foot

The striker was an 11th-hour deadline-day loan signing from Chelsea - but arrives on the treatment table. Broja told the club’s website that his recovery ‘is going well’ but he’s not likely to be back until mid-October.

Potential return game: unknown

Stanley Mills - knee

The versatile 20-year-old sustained a serious patella issue during an impressive loan spell at Oxford United. Mills is likely to be reintegrated with the under-21s before Dyche decides if he’s ready to play any part in the first team.

Potential return game: unknown