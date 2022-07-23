Morgan Gibbs-White has been linked with Everton this summer along with Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Everton have targeted a move for Morgan Gibbs-White this summer.

The Wolves midfielder has been heavily linked with a switch to Goodison Park as Frank Lampard seeks reinforcements.

The England under-21 was on loan at Sheffield United last season and recorded 12 goals and 10 assists in 37 appearances.

But Gibbs-White has faced an uncertain future since arriving back at Molineux.

Everton aren't the only club that covet his signature. Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are also said to have shown interest.

Gibbs-White has travelled with Wolves for their pre-season tour of Spain.

And if the two games they've played during the friendly campaign are anything to go by, he is in manager Bruno Lage's plans.

Bruno Lage speaks to Morgan Gibbs-White of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Picture: Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Gibbs-White started the Molineux outfit's 4-0 thrashing of Alaves on Wednesday in which he racked up 59 minutes of action.

Then in a 2-1 loss to Levante on Thursday morning, Gibbs-White featured for the opening 45 minutes.

Perhaps more importantly, he was handed the captain's armband with Conor Coady named among the substitutes.

That's potentially a telling decision from Lage that Gibbs-White is firmly in Wolves' plans for the 2022-23 season.

The Portuguese has spoken of his admiration for the ex-Swansea City loanee in the past.