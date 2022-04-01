Ben Mee is a huge doubt for Burnley’s games against Manchester City, Everton and Norwich City.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has admitted he's likely to be without key defender Ben Mee for next week's clash against Everton.

Mee, 32, has missed the Clarets' past two games due to injury.

Background

Burnley are firmly in the thick of the Premier League relegation scrap.

They sit 19th in the table and trail 17th-placed Everton by four points.

The bottom-three rivals meet on Wednesday at Turf Moor for a seismic encounter in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

But Mee, who's made more than 350 appearances over the past decade for Burnley, is set to be absent.

What’s been said

Dyche told reporters: "Ben Mee is making progress but won’t be there yet.

“We’ll wait and see [if he'll be fit for Wednesday]. I doubt it with Ben.”

Mee wrote on Twitter that's he's working as hard as possible to get back to fitness.

He said: “A good session today – rehab going well. Doing everything to get back fit as soon as I can.”