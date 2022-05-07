Burnley lost 3-1 to Aston Villa ahead of Everton and Leeds United’s rrespective games against Leicester City and Arsenal tomorrow.

Everton's Premier League survival chances have been handed a boost as Burnley suffered a comprehensive home defeat to Aston Villa.

The Clarets were beaten 3-1 by Villa at Turf Moor, with interim manager Mike Jackson suffering his first defeat since taking over from Sean Dyche.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard engineered Villa's win - with Danny Ings, Emi Buendia and Olllie Watkins bagging.

It means that Burnley, whose consolation goal was netted by Maxwell Cornet, remain just two points ahead of Everton in the Premier League table.

The Toffees now have two games in hand on the Lancashire outfit ahead of their trip to Leicester City tomorrow.

A win for Frank Lampard's side will see them leapfrog Burnley and move out of the relegation zone.

To compound the Clarets’ misery, key defender James Tarkowski limped off with an injury in the 47th minute.