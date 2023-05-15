Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola saluted how Everton have improved their prowess from set-pieces since Sean Dyche arrived as manager.

City ran out 3-0 winners against the Toffees at Goodison Park yesterday. And with Arsenal losing by the same scoreline at the hands of Brighton, Guardiola’s men now effectively need just two points from their final three games this season to be crowned Premier League champions.

Yet City, who are in pursuit of a treble this campaign and face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday, were made to work for all three points against 17th-placed Everton. Only moments before Ilkay Gundogan broke the deadlock, Mason Holgate spurned a huge chance for the home side after James Tarkowski headed a corner back across goal.

Guardiola was delighted City didn’t concede from a dead-ball situation - and believes there’s no better top-flight side better at set-pieces than Dyche’s side.

The Spaniard said at his post-match press conference: “I was really impressed the way Everton handled the game against Brighton. We handled the game, they are so good at transitions. Every free-kick and corner they are the best in the Premier League since Sean Dyche went in, it is almost a goal every time.

“Arsenal lose here for one corner so it happens. We had the patience and momentum and movements from Riyad [Mahrez] and Phil [Foden] in behind. We scored the goals in the right moment, it is so important and nice to to celebrate with our fans, they have travel. We need two more games, six points to be champions. Hopefully next one vs Chelsea.”

Speaking to the BBC, Guardiola also claimed that Everton were the best transitional team in the Premier League. He said: "Between the Champions League semis it’s difficult here after won Everton scored five against Brighton. From minute one we took the game in our hands. It was a brilliant performance at the end of a season. We need two more victories to be champions. Step by step recovery.