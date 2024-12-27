Everton boss Sean Dyche. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Iliman Nidaye was on target in Everton’s 0-0 draw against Man City.

Sean Dyche believes Iliman Ndiaye is making impressive strides at Everton.

The Senegal international was on target in the Toffees’ 1-1 draw at Manchester City. Ndiaye bagged the equalising goal as Everton picked up a deserved point against the ailing Premier League champions.

It was Ndiaye’s fourth goal since his £15 million arrival from Marseille in the summer transfer window - and third in the league. The versatile forward has established himself as a fans’ favourite and a regular starter for Everton.

And Dyche believes that Ndiaye is consistently improving but did suffer a tight calf at the end of the City game. Speaking to Everton’s club website, Dyche said: "He's learning and his team play is improving all the time. You know, his Premier League fitness has improved, obviously, which I mentioned when a lot of these players got here. That is different.

"His will and desire to do the ugly side of the game as well as the good side of the game is very good. It was a fantastic finish. He only came off at the end, because his calf was tight and he was beginning to look over, so I've got to be cautious, obviously."

Everton battled from behind against City, with Ndiaye cancelling out Bernado Silva’s opening goal. In the second half, the home side had a golden chance to restore the lead from the penalty spot after Vitalii Mykolenko felled Savinho. However, Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford won the battle of the mind games and saved Erling Haaland’s spot-kick.

Everton will have been pleased to have frustrated another opposition, having held title contenders Arsenal and Chelsea to goalless stalemates. On the performance, Dyche said: "I don't think it was a case of waiting for them to not have a good day. We've delivered a strong performance as, we have done recently, certainly on the defensive side and the commitment to that but also getting later in the game the way that we've got chances and broke away.

"I know we didn't take them but when you watch it back, and I've already seen a couple of clips from the analysis team. The strength and desire of the side to run forward and try and win that game is very very pleasing which shows the mentality is intact.

"I thought the shape was good, the desire was good, the commitment was good and then it's just about finding those killer moments. We know that's been a challenge, it's an ongoing challenge but we did have moments today. It does does frustrate me when we're getting some really, really good moments and we don't get a shot off with a purpose or a meaning or of course a goal."