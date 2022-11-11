Lampard urges Calvert-Lewin to grasp ‘silver lining’ after World Cup omission

Everton are sending four players to represent their countries in Qatar, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin won’t be among them.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has done well to recover from a knee injury to feature for the Toffees this season. However, the Everton striker limped out of their 2-0 defeat to Leicester with a 'hamstring problem' and will undergo a scan, leaving his World Cup selection in doubt. (Photo by Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images)

Frank Lampard has urged Dominic Calvert-Lewin to grasp the 'silver lining' of missing out on a World Cup spot: a chance to put his injury problems firmly behind him.

The Everton striker was not included in England's 26-man squad to travel to Qatar, which was confirmed by Gareth Southgate on Thursday.

Given Calvert-Lewin's struggles with fitness this season, it was little surprise to see the role of back-up striker instead going to Callum Wilson.

But, while Lampard acknowledged that his No.9 will be hurt by the news, he wants him to use the time made available to him in a positve way.

He said: "I'm sure he'll be disappointed. He's a top player, he's had some injuries, got fit and particularly against Palace you saw him toward prime condition.

"He's had some knocks and it's just a reality from now. A lot of players will go through that moment in their careers where you miss a major tournament and you look around the Premier League at players that are missing this big tournament.

Advertisement

"It can happen to the best of players and it's sometimes time to just take stock, work on himself because he's had those few issues - that's the silver lining - and for him to be fit for us when we start again."

Calvert-Lewin is not the only Everton player whose hopes were dashed by Southgate, with two-cap defender James Tarkowski also missing out on Thursday's selection.

Of the 29-year-old, Lampard said: "I haven't spoken to Tarky, I missed him after training by the time the squad was announced yesterday.

"I thought he stated a great case in terms of his performance but absolutely Gareth has to make the choice. He's got great choices to make from, I've no problem with that.

"I just thought the real positive from our point is that Tarkovski has stated a great case in the way he's been playing.

"I'm more concerned with what he does for Everton, what he does on Saturday, and the little bit of rest he'll get now in the next six weeks."

Advertisement

The Toffees boss went on to express delight that Everton will at least be represented by four players in Qatar - England duo Jordan Pickford and Conor Coady, Belgium international Amadou Onana and Senegal's Idrissa Gana Gueye.

He said: "I'm delighted for [Conor], for Jordan. I know people expect Jordan [to be in] and I kind of expected Conor to be in because of his form, because of how he is, and because I understand how Gareth and Steve feel about him, the type of leader he is, the player he is in tournament football.

"I'm delighted for Conor and I know how much it means to him and to Jordan to represent their country - and to Tarky.