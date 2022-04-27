Everton currently have several players out injuried including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ben Godfrey, Donny van de Beek and Andre Gomes as they welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park on Sunday.

Everton have six games remaining to retain their Premier League status.

The Toffees now find themselves in the relegation zone as the season reaches a crescendo - although fate rests in their own hands.

Frank Lampard’s 18th-placed side may be two points adrift of Burnley but they have a game in hand.

However, the Clarets face Watford, in 19th, and could increase the gap to five points by the time Everton welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park on Sunday (14.00).

It’s another tough test for Lampard’s troops but will take confidence from their performance in a 2-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield last weekend.

Chelsea are third in the table but a depleted Toffees side earned a gutsy 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in December.

Lampard will be hoping to get as many of his troops back fit for the season’s finale.

Here’s a look at the latest Everton injury situation.

1. Dominic Calvert-Lewin The striker’s endured a frustrating season and managed just 14 appearances. He has missed the past two games with a quad injury. Lampard admitted it might be ‘possible’ Calvert-Lewin would be back for the Chelsea clash, having been ruled out for 10-14 days.

2. Ben Godfrey The defender pulled out of the warm-up before the Merseyside derby. Lampard confirmed Godfrey suffered a quad setback and had ‘no idea’ of the severity. He was due for a scan and Lampard was hopeful the problem wasn’t too serious. Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

3. Yerry Mina The centre-back was feeling stiff after his first game for more than two months against Leicester and was omitted for the Liverpool loss. That was understandable given his injury record and Lampard had one eye on the remaining fixtures so opted to rest Mina. He should be back in the squad at a minimum. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

4. Donny van de Beek The midfielder’s sustained a third injury since arriving on loan from Manchester United in January. Lampard admitted van de Beek had a small groin/ pelvic issue that kept him out of the Liverpool clash. There was no time scale on when he might be back. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)